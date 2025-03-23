Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.80. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

