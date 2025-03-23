Focusrite’s (TUNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.58) price objective on the stock.

Focusrite Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of LON:TUNE opened at GBX 160.66 ($2.07) on Thursday. Focusrite has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 397 ($5.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Focusrite alerts:

About Focusrite

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.