Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Buys £9,750 in Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider John Waters acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 975 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,588.77).

Savills Stock Up 0.4 %

SVS opened at GBX 989 ($12.77) on Friday. Savills plc has a twelve month low of GBX 881 ($11.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,298 ($16.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,026.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,073.10. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Savills had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Savills plc will post 76.1455526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.10 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $7.10. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

