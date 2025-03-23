Insider Selling: Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) Insider Sells £100,098 in Stock

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Paul Neal sold 60,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.14), for a total value of £100,098 ($129,242.09).

Boku Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:BOKU opened at GBX 164.25 ($2.12) on Friday. Boku, Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 148 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.58). The company has a market cap of £609.44 million, a PE ratio of 84.87 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.15.

About Boku

