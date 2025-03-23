Energean’s (ENOG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 940 ($12.14) price objective on the stock.
Energean Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of Energean stock opened at GBX 872.50 ($11.27) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 976.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 971.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 799.73 ($10.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,233 ($15.92).
About Energean
