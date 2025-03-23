Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

