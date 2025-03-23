Syra Health (SYRA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Syra Health had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 54.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRA opened at $0.33 on Friday. Syra Health has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.20.

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

