Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Lucid Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.