Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PC)

Premium Catering’s (NASDAQ:PC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 24th. Premium Catering had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $9,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.75. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Premium Catering Stock Performance

PC stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81. Premium Catering has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premium Catering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premium Catering during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premium Catering in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Premium Catering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Premium Catering Company Profile

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited, through its subsidiary, engages in the business of food catering for function, events, and workers in Singapore. The company provides Halal food in Indian, Bangladesh, and Chinese cuisine to foreign workers, students, and other individuals residing in dormitories, as well foreign workers in the marine, logistics, and poultry industries.

