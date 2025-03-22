Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Critical Analysis

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Atlantic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 0.81% 10.19% 2.62% Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32%

Volatility & Risk

ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

98.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Atlantic International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $17.85 billion 0.15 $145.10 million $2.99 19.29 Atlantic International $27.89 million 11.15 -$5.63 million ($8.24) -0.75

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ManpowerGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ManpowerGroup and Atlantic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 1 4 1 0 2.00 Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00

ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus target price of $69.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Given ManpowerGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Atlantic International.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Atlantic International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based services; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent solutions. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

