Financial Survey: Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -6.22% 9.44% 4.79% Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tuniu and Proficient Auto Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 0 0 0.00 Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.78%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than Tuniu.

This table compares Tuniu and Proficient Auto Logistics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $513.62 million 0.25 -$13.99 million $0.12 8.67 Proficient Auto Logistics $135.76 million 1.97 $7.16 million N/A N/A

Proficient Auto Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuniu.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics beats Tuniu on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels, including tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

