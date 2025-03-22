Invesco High Yield Select ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:HIYS)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1369 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441. Invesco High Yield Select ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $26.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.