Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW) Declares Dividend of $0.33

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3258 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 35.0% increase from Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Price Performance
Shares of Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155. Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $51.91.
About Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF
