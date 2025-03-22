Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.2% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 45,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $65.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.19.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
