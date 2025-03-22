Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 457.3% increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,519. The company has a market capitalization of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.