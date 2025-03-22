Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 457.3% increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,519. The company has a market capitalization of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $26.83.
Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
