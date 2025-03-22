Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 28.6% increase from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
MINN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $23.60.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
