Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1498 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 16.2% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of XSHQ traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,361. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

