PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of PRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 47,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,737. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $49.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.
PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile
