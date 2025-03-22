PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 47,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,737. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $49.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.