Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5526 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 179.7% increase from Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:NVW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. 12,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017. Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $50.63.
