Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5526 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 179.7% increase from Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NVW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. 12,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017. Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

The Roundhill NVDA WeeklyPay ETF (NVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Nvidia stock (NVDA). NVW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

