Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Dimeco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIMC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 902. Dimeco has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Get Dimeco alerts:

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Dimeco had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

About Dimeco

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.