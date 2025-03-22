Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.31 (BATS:SATO)

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SATO traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 3.01. Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

