Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1828 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.9% increase from Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS SPMV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Minimum Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of stocks selected from the S&P 500. Holdings are selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SPMV was launched on Jul 13, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

