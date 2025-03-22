ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading 18.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). 1,883,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 391 ($5.05).
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
