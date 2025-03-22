Head to Head Analysis: International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) & Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A International Bancshares 38.65% 15.62% 2.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and International Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99 International Bancshares $833.64 million 4.73 $411.77 million $6.57 9.66

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrey Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Surrey Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

