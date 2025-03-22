Best Small Cap Stocks To Consider – March 22nd

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Neogen, Carter’s, Brown-Forman, and Allurion Technologies are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks represent shares of smaller companies, typically with market capitalizations between around $300 million and $2 billion. They are often viewed as offering higher growth potential, though with increased volatility and risk compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,069,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,886,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Neogen (NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

NEOG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.85. 36,396,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.27. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEOG

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

CRI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.81. 7,530,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRI

Brown-Forman (BF-B)

Brown-Forman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, vodkas, tequilas, gin, brandy, rum, bourbons, and liqueurs.

BF-B traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.65. 8,046,096 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BF-B

Allurion Technologies (ALUR)

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

ALUR traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. 74,301,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.59. Allurion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALUR

Featured Stories