Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.98. Ampliphi Biosciences shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 8,496 shares traded.

Ampliphi Biosciences Stock Down 10.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03.

About Ampliphi Biosciences

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.

