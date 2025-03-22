Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $6.06. Rakuten Group shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 33,247 shares traded.

Rakuten Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

