Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and traded as low as $21.62. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 1,800 shares.
Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
