Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and traded as low as $7.34. Saker Aviation Services shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 480 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc in September 2009.

