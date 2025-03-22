North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.51 ($4.37) and traded as low as GBX 324.44 ($4.19). North American Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.26), with a volume of 139,600 shares trading hands.
North American Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of £397.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 338.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.02.
North American Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.
Insider Transactions at North American Income Trust
North American Income Trust Company Profile
Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential
