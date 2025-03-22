North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.51 ($4.37) and traded as low as GBX 324.44 ($4.19). North American Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.26), with a volume of 139,600 shares trading hands.

North American Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of £397.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 338.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.02.

North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at North American Income Trust

North American Income Trust Company Profile

In other North American Income Trust news, insider Charles Park bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £326,800 ($421,949.64). Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

