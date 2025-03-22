Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 22,100 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95. The firm has a market cap of C$9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.
Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.
