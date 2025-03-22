The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 754.75 ($9.74) and traded as high as GBX 761 ($9.83). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 761 ($9.83), with a volume of 404,144 shares.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £691.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 755.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 732.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patricia Lewis purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 712 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,559.28 ($2,013.27). 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

