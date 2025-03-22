Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $6.24. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 1,328,038 shares.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
