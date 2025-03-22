PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $6.29. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 52,367 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
