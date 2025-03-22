Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $55,322,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,049,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.87. General Electric has a 12-month low of $133.99 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

