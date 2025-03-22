Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.13. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 27,000 shares trading hands.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$13.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

