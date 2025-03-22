AXQ Capital LP Invests $784,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 505.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,882,000 after buying an additional 1,593,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $194,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after purchasing an additional 973,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 768,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,368,000 after buying an additional 763,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a twelve month low of $133.99 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $218.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

