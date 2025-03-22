Top Gold Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 22nd

Coca-Cola, General Mills, Robinhood Markets, Cadence Design Systems, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Kraft Heinz are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. They provide investors with exposure to fluctuations in gold prices while also being affected by company-specific factors such as operational efficiency, geopolitical issues, and market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,446,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,070,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,560,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. General Mills has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 43,555,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,055,087. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.42. 5,699,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,509. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.79. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $230.09 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 27,907,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. Newmont has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.31. 22,330,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,862,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,259,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

