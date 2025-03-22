Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,724,144 shares.

Evofem Biosciences Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.74.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

