Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.92 ($7.90) and traded as low as GBX 566 ($7.31). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.33), with a volume of 26,323 shares.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 581.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 611.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £413.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

