Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $6.12. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 56,476 shares traded.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.