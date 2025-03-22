Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $6.12. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 56,476 shares traded.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 29.7% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 22,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

