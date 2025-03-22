First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.27 and traded as low as $16.09. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 959 shares traded.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

