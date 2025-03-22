Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.20 and traded as low as $28.41. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 765,347 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 128,279 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

