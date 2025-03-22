DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.75. DynaResource shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 475 shares.
DynaResource Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.
About DynaResource
DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.
