Promising Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – March 19th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Arista Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares issued by companies that provide telecommunications services, including voice, data, and video communications. They often involve firms operating mobile networks, internet services, and cable or satellite systems, and are influenced by regulatory policies, technological advancements, and overall consumer demand in the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.76. 9,361,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,037,251. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $906.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.61.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $13.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $843.31. 559,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,325. The company has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $983.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $985.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,789. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

