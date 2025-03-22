James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,224.16 ($15.81) and traded as low as GBX 1,021 ($13.18). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($13.36), with a volume of 11,866 shares trading hands.

James Latham Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,222.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.83.

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. James Latham’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

