Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as low as $3.51. Forward Industries shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 6,739 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 227.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

