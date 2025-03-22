Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.52 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 157 ($2.03). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.03), with a volume of 483,230 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £141.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.79.

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

