AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.54. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 2,168,579 shares.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.
