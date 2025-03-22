Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.15. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Glacier Media Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

About Glacier Media

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.